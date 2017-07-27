Lenzie YC need help to carry out their expansion plans

Lenzie Youth Club are busy preparing for another football season in the long-running story of the club founded back in 1980.

They will be running 12 age groups working to the SFA pathway, as a quality mark club, 2001 to 2005 playing competitive eleven a side football, 2006 to 2009 soccer seven’s and 2010 to 2012 fun fours.

However they need help to ensure the successful of the club continues.

In the younger age groups there is a waiting list but possibly some spaces for committed footballers in the “elevens” sections

But lack of sufficient facilities and the high cost of rental, and lack of sufficient adult help means that the club are unable to expand to eliminate the waiting lists.

Founder Ian Stevenson explained: “The facilities in Lenzie are at presently completely filled and some of the age groups are having to locate outside Lenzie to keep the sections going.

“More and more time goes into fundraising, when it could be used more efficiently working with the young people in the club, so that costs like £93 for the use of an Astro pitch for an elevens game can be met.”

Anyone able to help the club should text 07490185143.