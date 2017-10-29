Managerless Rossvale overcome nine-man United in Scottish

Rossvale hit back from an early shock to make it through to the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup at a windy Huntershill on Saturday.

Visitors Edinburgh United kicked off with the wind at their backs - and took the lead in the first minute.

A free-kick was fired over from the right and as the Vale defence stood still Elliot Grieve sneaked in at the back post to easily prod the ball over the line.

Liam McGonigle shaved the outside of the post with a free-kick but Rossvale didn’t have to wait long for an equaliser - on 15 minutes Chris O’Brien beat two players and rounded the keeper to score.

Peter Bradley fired a free-kick narrowly over and O’Brien forced a save from visiting keeper Newman, in a breakaway, the visitors hit the upright with Jamie Donnelly beaten and Vale cleared their lines after a scramble.

The game then swung in Rossvale’s favour as United’s McKinley was booked for a rash tackle and then sent off for a second yellow for not retreating at the free-kick.

And when Bradley retook the kick he found McGonigle inside the box to put his team ahead.

Rossvale, who went into the match with their preparations disrupted by the departure of Brian McGinty and his management team, almost added to their score after the break when Gary Giffin fired just wide of the far post.

A Gary McGrath header from a Giffin free-kick shaved the bar before United were reduced to nine men when Johnson, already booked, was sent packing after seeming to stand on a Vale player.

Coach for the day Kirk Forbes replaced Stephen McGladrigan with Steven Seaton and was repaid right away when a long ball from the back found Seaton outstriding the United defence to fire his team into the next round with a killer third goal.

Near the end United, having used all their subs, went down to eight men when Conlon was helped off the field when he seemed to pull his hamstring attempting to tackle Seaton.