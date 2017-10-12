Maxwell’s fury over fixtures wipeout

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has blasted junior football bosses for leaving his sidwe without a game this weekend.

The entire West Region card has been cancelled due to Scotland Juniors taking part in a quadrangular international tournament.

But the Rabs boss believes that unless clubs have players in the squad taking on Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland they should be free to play.

He said: “It’s an absolute nonsense.

“I can understand the likes of Pollok and Auchinleck not having to play if they have players in the squad.

“But for the rest of us we’re just missing out on another week of dry football before the backlog of fixtures.

“Why can we not go and play Girvan or Clydebank or someone? We can’t even play a friendly match - it’s nonsense.”

The Rabs boss returned to the dugout for Satureday’s game with Hurlford fopllowing a recent illness which saw him hospitalised for several days.

And he made a point of thanking all those who sent him messages of goodwill.

He said: “I got great support off the club and a lot of personal and private messages from people and that really meant a lot to me.”

Unfortunately it wasn’t a happy return though as Rabs were fortunate to earn a point from a 2-2 draw

Maxwell admitted: “That’s the worst we have played all season. Our passing was poor, our final ball was poor.”