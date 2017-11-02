Maxwell’s Rob Roy boys left with no-one to play with again

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy’s players will be left sitting on the sidelines without a game for the third time in four week this Saturday.

Rabs were due to face Kilbirnie Ladeside in a Super League clash but the Ayrshire team’s Scottish Junior Cup tie was postponed last week and has been rescheduled for this Saturday.

And with every other Super League side either already with league games arranged or involved in cup ties or replays, that leaves no-one for Stewart Maxwell’s side to play.

It’s the third blank Saturday out of four for the Kirkintilloch side - three weeks ago all fixtures were cancelled because of Scotland’s involvement in a junior international tournament and the following week Rabs’ clash with Glenafton fell victim to the weather.

They returned to action with an impressive 6-0 demolition of Carluke Rovers in the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday.

And Maxwell admitted: “The fixtures have conspired against us which is frustrating because we can’t get a run of momentum, especially on the back of a good result.

“It’s frustrating for the players, especially for Danny Boyle who has only now served the second of a three-match ban which means he’ll have been out for five weeks now. It’s important we maybe try and get a friendly arranged for him.”

Rob Roy’s next scheduled clash is at home to Irvine Vics in the first round of the West of Scotland Cup on Saturday, November 11.