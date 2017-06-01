Maxwell says Rob Roy back on the map after title challenge

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell believes his side can build on their Super League title near miss and come back stronger next season.

Rabs completed their campaign with a 1-0 win on Saturday away to a Glenafton side who had clinched the title by beating them at Guy’s Meadow the week before.

Maxwell admitted beating the newly crowned champions had only reinforced how close his side had come.

But after a victory which guaranteed second place, Maxwell says his side can use that as inspiration for next season.

He said: “I asked them for a performance to go and finish the season on a high. We owed it to ourselves.

“A lot of people would have expected us to go down there and just get bowled over on their title winning day, but it didn’t pan out like that.

“I think the realisationsank in that the boys had missed an opportunity, not just last week but probably over the last four or five weeks if they’d been at the levels they were at yesterday it could have been a different season.

“But we finished second in an ultra-tough league. When the dust settles, overall we’re happy with the season we’ve had.

“It will be tough because to finish second this year the only way to improve that is to win the league.

“But the majority of the boys are staying next year. If we can take the positives out of the season and harness the negatives and turn them into a positive, we’ll be up there challenging next season.”