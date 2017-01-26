No home comfort yet as Rossvale head to Govan

Junior side Rossvale’s home match with Johnstone Burgh on Saturday will be played at McKenna Park in Govan, home of St Anthony’s.

The Bishopbriggs side had hoped to return to their normal base at Petershill, where they haven’t played since October due to upgrading works. However the facility is not yet ready.

Rossvale were left on the sidelines for the second week running when their Central First Division game away to league leaders Cambuslang Rangers was frozen off.

It was the second week running that ‘Vale had been victims of the weather, following the cancellation of their previous match at Bellshill.