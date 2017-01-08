Osadolor departs Rossvale for Annan return

Striker Smart Osadolor has left Rossvale to rejoin League Two outfit Annan Athletic.

The 25-year-old Nigerian joined ‘Vale earlier this season after brief spells with Stranraer and Lowland League side East Kilbride following his departure from Annan last summer.

He netted seven times during his time with the Bishopbriggs club.

The club tweeted: “@Sadolor has been transferred to @AnnanAthleticFC we all wish him well and thank him for his time at Rossvale.”

Osadlor made his second debut for the Galabank side - where he was a fans’ favourite in his first spell - in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Forfar Athletic.