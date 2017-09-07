Perthshire 1 Rossvale 4: Comfortable win for Rossvale

Rossvale won their West Central Division 1 clash against Glasgow Perthshire at the weekend.

In the first minute there was a chance for Shire down the right into the box and a shot by no. 9 but saved by Donnelly in goal for the Vale.

In the 12th minute there was a quick worked move down the right hand side of the Shire defence. McDowall crossed over into the 25 yard line to McGonigle, whose shot sailed over the bar.

And three minutes later there was another move down the right with Giffin passing one man but his cross was not the answer and the ball sailed over the bar.

The deadlock was broken in the 18th minute after another break down the right by Giffin, with a better cross this time to Duffy who headed in from eight yards out off the post and past the Shire keeper for 1-0.

And on the 31st minute the lead was doubled from a McDowall free-kick to Hunter in the centre who passed down the right to Giffin. He then crossed to Seaton who clipped the ball to the right of the keeper and in off the post.

Just three minutes later Shire clawed one back from a corner. The ball was swung in by Gibson and headed into the roof of the net for 2-1.

On 43 minutes a long ball by Crichton into the penalty area was cleared by Shire to the edge of the box only for it to fall to the feet of McGonigle who composed himself to side foot the ball past all the defenders and into the bottom of the keeper’s left hand side to make it 3-1.

There was no more goal action in the first half and the second remained goalless until the dying minutes of the match.

In the 89th minute McGonigle broke down the Shire left side and cut into the box past two Shire defenders only to be fouled when going in on goal. A penalty was given by the referee and a yellow card for Shire number 11.

The resulting penalty taken by Crichton was slotted calmly into the net to make the final score 4-1 and a comfortable win for Rossvale.