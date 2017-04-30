Pollok 1 Rob Roy 1: 10-man Rabs denied by Lok leveller

A late Pollok goal saw ten man Rob Roy drop two points in their quest for the Super Premier League title.

Playing attractive passing football, Rabs dominated the early passage of play, although Pollok had the first chance with Liam Rowan bringing out a double save from Rabs keeper Jordan Brown.

Willie Sawyers chipped over the bar before a Chris Duff volley was cleared by Grant Evans then Jordan McGuire sent a Lee Gallacher lay off wide of the target.

Rabs’ attacking intent continued with Duff firing a 20 yard effort over the bar before the visitors broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Duff and Danny McKenzie combined well down the left before the latter crossed for Kevin Watt to send an angular shot into the Lok net.

Pollok began to put Rabs on the back foot and Brown did well to deal with a Kieran McAleenan header then Gary McCann crashed a shot against the base of the upright as Rabs hung on to half-time.

Rabs could have increased their lead in the 49th minute when Duff and Watt gave Gallacher a chance in front of goal but he failed to guide the ball home.

Rabs were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark when Danny Boyle and Liam Rowan both rose for a high ball, their heads clashed and both required treatment. But the referee indicated Boyle had used an elbow and flashed a straight red card.

To their credit Rabs battled on with Gallacher bringing out a save from Lok keeper Jordan Longmuir.

But with 13 minutes remaining Pollok equalised. Colin Williamson sent a long high ball deep into the Rabs penalty area which Brown, under pressure from Michael Daly, failed to collect and Ross McCabe lobbed into the vacant net from the edge of the box.

Both sides had late opportunities, Longmuir saving a Shaun Fraser header and Hepburn sending an effort well over the Rob Roy bar.

With two minutes left McGuire should have done better than fire a Duff cross over the top.