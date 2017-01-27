Rabs aim to Mussel way into last 16 of Scottish

Rob Roy take a break from their title bid this week when they face Musselburgh Athlletic in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

A place in the last 16 awaits the winners of Saturday’s encounter with the East Superleague side at Guy’s Meadow.

Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell said: “We’ve not got to the latter stages of the competition since I’ve been there as a manager so it would be great to get the club back into the last 16.

“It will be a tough game, they are a stuffy side.

“But I think we have shown that on our day we are capable of beating anybody and I don’t think they’ll be looking forward to playing us.”

Rob Roy maintained their championship challenge on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Largs and Maxwell admitted his side weren’t at their best, but still got the job done.

Before the game Maxwell stressed the importance of ‘winning ugly’ in the title run-in.

He said: “We didn’t play our best. We deserved to win the game, they just tried to frustrate us with long balls.

“We had five players out and that starts to take its toll. We just didn’t get our foot on the ball and play enough.

“I know the quality we’ve got and they didn’t show that yesterday but we could play better games and lose.

“We probably only had two outfield players who got pass marks so to go and win a game in this league with just two players performing to a decent level, I would take that.”