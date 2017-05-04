Rabs enter crucial last stage of title run-in

Rob Roy’s championship chase enters the final stretch on Saturday with the first of four massive showdowns against their three title rivals.

Stewart Maxwell’s side face Auchinleck Talbot at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday, after which they will have three games remaining - home and away against Glenafton and away to Beith.

A win against Talbot would put Rabs six points clear of Talbot with a game more played - but Maxwell knows his side must improve on their disappointing display against Kilbirnie on Saturday.

Despite the visitors playing with 10 men for the second half, and nine for the closing eight minutes, Rabs were unable to find a way through as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat.

And to add to their frustration it proved a missed opportunity as they came off to discover both Glenafton and Talbot had been held to draws.

Manager Maxwell admitted: “I was just massively disappointed we never turned up. We were poor and that’s happened a couple of times this year we haven’t had a performance when we’ve been looking for one.

“We’ve got to be better than that, especially with what’s at stake and when you see the other results it’s even more frustrating and even taking a point could be crucial.

“We can’t just throw points away .

“If we beat Talbot we go six points clear of them so there’s a massive incentive and hopefully we get a reaction from Saturday. That’s what we’re looking for.”