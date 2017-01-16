Rabs facing must win match says Maxwell

Rob Roy have chance to turn the heat up on their Super League title rivals when they trave to face Largs Thistle on Saturday.

A clash with Cumbernauld United’s home tie has put Rabs’ Scottish Junior Cup match against Musselburgh back a week.

That gives Stewart Maxwell’s side the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the table by beating strugglingt Largs while their rivals are otherwise engaged on cup duty.

The Rob Roy boss admitted: “It’s massive for us this week because all our rivals are in the Scottish Cup.

“Saturday becomes an absolutely imperative win for us if we want to be challenging for the league

“As the games go on they crank up pressure wise and importance wise but that’s just the nature if the beast when you’re challenging at the top of the league.

“It always would be huge in general circumstances but with Glenafton, Beith and Auchinleck all in the Scottish Cup it becomes even more important.

“If we win we can stretch our lead at the top and ask the question of the teams below us.”

With Saturday’s game agains st Auchibleck called off Maxwell took advantageM with a spying mission to see Largs lose 2-1 at home to Beith.

He said: “It’ll not be easy for us because they are scrapping for their lives and fighting for every point so we’ve got to go down there and apply ourselves in the right way.”