Rangers hold no fear for Rossvale boss McGinty

Rossvale travel to take on table toppers Cambuslang Rangers in a Central First Divison clash on Saturday looking to close the gap on the runaway leaders.

Cambuslang are eight points clear at the top of the table while Vale are fourth, 14 points adrift and also behind Larkhall Thistle and St Roch’s.

Victory for Rossvale, whose game with Bellshill on Saturday was postponed, would be a major boost to their promotion bid and ‘Vale boss Brian McGinty said he and his players are looking forward to the challenge.

He said: “They’ve been the team all season in the league but it’s a good challenge. You want to go and play the best teams anyway; if you’ve any aspirations at all about being up at the top of the league you need to go and compete with the likes of Cambuslang and St Roch’s.

“We obviously had a good result at St Roch’s a couple of weeks ago so the boys will be going into the Cambuslang game full of confidence.

“There isn’t any reason why we can’t go and get a result there.

“It’s just a confidence thing in our league. You get on a run and you just turn up to games expecting to win every week and they’ve been scoring a lot of goals.

“But we’re strong defensively, I think we proved that [against St Roch’s] with Steven Tart back to his best form and if he goes and plays like that I’m pretty sure we’ll be stronger defensively as a unit and as a team.

“I know we’ve got players that can hurt them. I know most of their players and they’ve obviously proved themselves this year but we don’t go there with any fear.”