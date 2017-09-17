Rob Roy 1 Pollok 1: Rabs battle back to earn draw

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy battled back to share the spoils after a spirited second half performance against Pollok at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

The visitors were sharp from the kick off and after three minutes the lively Del Hepburn had a turn and shot that went over the bar.

Two minutes later the same player took advantage of indecision between Walker and McKinven and was unlucky to see his lob go over.

The poor start for Rob Roy continued and they had a lucky break in the ninth minute. Jordan McGuire lost possession to Grant Evans in midfield and after Stuart McCann broke free on the right Hepburn knocked in his cross to the net but the linesman ruled it out for offside.

The pressure from Pollok continued and Michael McKinven saved well from Adam Forde before Gary McMenamin did well to clear from Bryan Young after a crossball deceived Scott Walker and McKinven.

Rob Roy’s first real effort at goal took until the 22nd minute, when Gary McCulloch shot over the bar after Gavin Mackie had done well to block a Pollok clearance.

However it was Pollok who continued to be dangerous and two minute later Forde hit the post from a free kick after McMenamin had brought him down.

Pollok were having a lot of success breaking down the left and two efforts from Forde went wide of the left hand post as they continued to look for the opening goal.

Rob Roy started to find their way in the game and after 36 minutes a great move between Lee Gallacher and Mackie resulted in a cross that Martin McGoldrick intercepted before it reached Watt. Two minutes later Gallacher showed lovely skill to drag the ball from left to right bur his shot went wide.

However Pollok managed to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute when, following a corner, Paul Gallacher rose at the back post to power a header past McKinven that Walker was unable to clear off the line.

Just before half-time McGoldrick headed a cross from Young wide as the visitors pushed for a second goal.

Willie Sawyers replaced McGuire at half time and his physical presence had an immediate impact on the game as his hold-up play allowed his teammates more opportunities on the break.

Following a good Pollok move between the forward line of Hepburn, Forde and McCann it was the home side who struck back in the 57th minute after a good move of their own.

Danny Mackenzie’s through ball was dummied by Sawyers and Kevin Watt broke through to delightfully lob the ball over Longmuir and into the net.

This stunned the visitors and two minutes later McCann cut in from the right and McKinven tipped his left-foot shot over the bar.

After McGoldrick headed wide following a cross that McKinven flapped at, the home side started to press for the lead and Longmuir did well to deal with a Gallacher cross when under pressure from Shaun Fraser.

Then in the 75th minute a clever move between Sawyers and Mackie resulted in Watt shooting narrowly wide.

Two minutes later Watt had a tremendous run down the left and when his cross reached Sawyers, Pollok managed to block his shot for a corner. Following the set piece, McCulloch had a 20-yard shot that Longmuir saved well.

The game started to go from end to end as both teams looked for the winner.

Rob Roy substitute Joe Slattery broke free and when Sawyers laid off his cross to Fraser, Longmuir did well again to save. Then at the other end Walker had a great clearance after McCann’s cut back.

Pollok continued to be dangerous with their pacy front three and efforts from Hepburn went wide of the target as the game opened up.

The home side went close in the final minute when Daniel O’Halloran had a header saved and Longmuir dealt with Gallacher’s run and shot from the right. However there was no further scoring in an entertaining match.

The draw was a fair result after Pollok dominated the first half and Rob Roy took the game to them for the majority of the second. It was a good reaction from the team after half-time and they showed a determination not to lose the match.