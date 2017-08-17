Rob Roy 4 Cumbernauld 1: Holders book place in last eight

Kevin Watt hit a hat-trick as Sectional League Cuup holders Rob Roy got the better of Cumbernauld United in their group decider at Guy's Meadow on Wednesday.

United's chances of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Central Sectional League Cup were dealt a severe blow in the first 12 minutes of what was Rob Roy's home match.

Two early goals for the Super Premier club gave United a mountain to climb and, although the Cumbernauld men matched their opponents for the rest of the contest two further strikes in the second half sealed their fate.

The Kirkintilloch side made the better start and went ahead in the sixth minute via the penalty spot when Kevin Watt stepped up to beat Jordan Brown in the United goal.

Six minutes later it was 2-0. Cumbernauld lost possession in the midfield and the ball reached Brian Mackie on the left. The former United player's excellent cross reached an unmarked Shaun Fraser who blasted home.

Although rattled by these reverses the Cumbernauld men - with former Scottish international Robbie Winters in their line-up - pulled themselves together and began to impress playing some good football.

They got their reward in the 15th minute when a low Martin Shiels cross saw Tony Stevenson first to the ball at the near post to beat Rabs keeper Steven McNeil.

Encouraged by this goal United continued to show good form and, in fact, were on top for a spell.

From a corner kick a Paul Murphy header came near as the Cumbernauld applied pressure.

A head injury to Willie Wells brought Mikey McLaughlin on as a substitute - but he got himself a yellow card almost immediately.

The Cumbernauld men came out in determined fashion in the second half but a great cross from Jamie Kennedy found no takers.

There followed two more cards for United's two Murphys, Paul and Scott, before Rob Roy were awarded a second penalty for handball - a disputed decision. Watt was again successful from the spot.

After Paddy McCabe was also booked Rob Roy scored a fourth goal, Watt completing his hat-trick, on 72 minutes.

To complete a disappointing night for Cumbernauld sub Justin Begg was dismissed near the end, having received two yellow cards.

The victory was enough to put Rob Roy safely though as Kilsyth Rangers - the only other team who could have finished above them - went down 4-3 to Rossvale at Duncansfield.

Rob Roy were presented with the Carol Brown Memorial Shield at the finish for their victory.