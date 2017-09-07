Rob Roy 5 Kilbirnie 2: Rabs battle back to kill off Kilbirnie

Rob Roy again gave their opponents a head start but stormed back to take all three points in another seven-goal thriller at Guy’s Meadow.

In bright sunshine it was the Blasties who started well and took the lead in the third minute when Scullion chipped over McKinven from outside the box.

FH Rob Roy v Kilbirnie 02/09/2017 Rob Roy goal 2

The Roy keeper was called into action two minutes later when he did well to block McGill’s shot after the winger broke through.

However the visitors did not take long to increase their lead when in the eight minute Scullion scored another wonder goal when his looping cross from the left beat McKinven.

Rob Roy were stunned by this opening phase but gradually got themselves back into the game and managed to reduce the deficit five minutes later. After a good right to left move, Gary Carroll crossed for Kevin Watt to bullet a header past Kilbirnie’s keeper Hughes. A minute later Law headed over from a Mackie free-kick as Rob Roy pressed for another goal.

In the 20th minute Watt and Mackie combined well to produce a good save from Hughes but the Blasties were always dangerous on the break and McKinven made a good save from Mitchell after a great run by Lafferty.

FH Rob Roy v Kilbirnie 02/09/2017 Rob Roy goal 3

However the Rabs keeper was penalised in the 33rd minute when he picked the ball up from a pass back. McKinven did well to block the resulting eight yard free-kick and had a lucky escape when the follow up shot hit the post.

The Roy bounced back four minutes later and Watt’s turn and shot went close before Carroll shot wide after good set up play from Walker.

Just before the break the visitors had a great run down the left from Scullion and Sweeney shot wide.

Rob Roy counter attacked immediately and keeper Hughes misjudged a Gallacher corner and McMenamin was unlucky not to get his head on to the ball.

The home side was playing a lot better and Stefan Law and Shaun Fraser were commanding in the midfield area.

In the 64th minute their pressure paid off when after a break down the right hand side the ball found Danny Mackenzie at the left hand edge of the box and his shot could not be held by Hughes and ended up in the back of the net.

In the 75th minute it was the home side’s turn to score a wonder goal when Gavin Mackie had a shot from 27 yards that flew into the top left hand corner to give the Rabs a well deserved lead.

The momentum was now with the home side and their passing game was dominating play. It was no surprise then when in the 83rd minute they increased their lead when Carroll neatly headed home a Mackie free-kick low to Hughes’ right hand side.

Three minutes later Hughes’ misery was compounded when he was red carded for elbowing McMenamin on the goal line after he had failed to gather the Rob Roy player’s header and both players challenged for the ball.

Gary Carroll coolly slotted the resultant penalty kick home to give the Roy a commanding victory.

After a poor first half, the team showed great togetherness as they battled back from two goals down.