Rob Roy aiming to pick themselves up for Talbot title test

Rob Roy will have no time to dwell on the Scottish Cup defeat as the head into a potentially vital title showdown at Auchinleck on Saturday.

With Rabs sitting second in the Super League Premier Division table, a point behind Glenafton, and Auchinleck Talbot third three points back, it’s a huge game for both clubs.

And Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell reckons it could be the ideal match for his troops as they look to get over the disappointment of Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final defeat at Bonnyrigg.

The Rabs boss admitted: “It was our worst performance of the season, I can’t really say anything else.

“I’m disappointed for the supporters because they came through in numbers to support us and we never put up a fight.

“Sometimes when you play in big games and you don’t perform, you might have to wait a couple of months - or maybe a year - for a game of that magnitude to come round.

“Our players have got seven days and then they’re going to face an Auchinleck team that are a very similar style to Bonnyrigg, a strong physical team that work hard and can play as well, and on a similar type of park, tight confines, crowd going to be on top of you.

“We’ve got to regroup. We’ve still got the league title to go for.

“It’s going to be difficult. But they’ve got to lift themselves on Saturday, go down there and at least put a better peformance on.”