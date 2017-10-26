Rob Roy back on Scottish Junior Cup glory trail

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has thrown down the gauntlet to his players to earn their place in the side over the coming weeks.

After two weeks out of action - due to junior internationals and postponement of last week’s game at Glenafton - Rabs return to action this Saturday when they host Carluke Rovers in the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

The enforced break has allowed injuries to clear up and Maxwell has close to a full squad to pick from and competition for places.

He said: “If you’re doing well you keep the jersey, if you’re not someone else will get the opportunity.

“I throw the gauntlet down to keep the performances high. Let’s have a go full throttle and get ourselves back in the title race and keep ourselves in the Junior Cup.”

Rob Roy, Scottish Cup quarter-finalists last season, won 6-2 at Carluke when the sides clashed in a West of Scotland Cup first round tie two years ago. But Maxwell is taking nothing for granted against a Rovers side who, despite operating three tiers below Rob Roy, got to the last 16 of the Scottish last season.

Maxwell said: “My target’s always to keep in the Scottish until after Christmas.

“Carluke have just got a new manager and will be out to take a scalp so so we’ve got to be on our guard and approach it the right way.

“But our boys had a wee taste of doing well in the Scottish Cup last year and you would imagine they want more.”