Rob Roy beaten by weather as Musselburgh cup tie is called off

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy's much anticipated Scottish Junior Cup tie with Musselburgh Athletic has been called off.

The fourth round tie was postponed because of a frozen pitch at Guy's Meadow pitch.

The decision to call the game off was taken early in light of Musselburgh having to travel through.

Postponed Scottish Junior Cup ties are normally rescheduled automatically for the following week but Cumbernauld United - at whose ground Rob Roy play - are due to face Shettleston there in a league game next Saturday.

However it's understood that the Scottish tie will take precedence.

By the time the tie is played the sides will know who they are likely to face in the last 16 as the fifth round draw will be made in Glasgow on Tuesday.