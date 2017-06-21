Rob Roy boss brings in new faces as he reshapes squad

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell’s reshaping of his squad for next season was boosted by two more new signings this week.

The Kirkintilloch side have secured the services of St Roch’s midfielder Robert McGuire and Arthurlie striker Gary Carroll.

They join Thorniewood United midfielder Stefan Law with a deals for three further players poised to be completed this week.

Maxwell returned from his trip to the World Seniors Cup in Thailand to find a little more rebuilding than he had thought necessary was required.

In addition to the departure of defender Kevin Green and midfielders Chris Duff and Luke Whelan for Queen’s Park, keeper Jordan Brown has signed for Cumbernauld United.

Craig Buchanan, Sean McCall and Reece Pearson have also left, but Gary McMenamin, Scott Walker, Danny McKenzie, Danny Boyle, Michael McKinven, Jordan McGuire, Shaun Fraser, Andy Johnstone, Lee Gallacher, Gavin Mackie, William Sawyers and Kevin Watt have all been retained.

Maxwell said: “Stefan and Robert have done really well in their league and shown the hunger and desire to play at a higher level.

“I think they’ll bring a really good attitude and determination to prove themselves.

“Gary is a proven quality striker at this level. We tried to sign him last year.

“He’s a physical striker with a great eye for goal.”