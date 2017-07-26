Rob Roy boss gutted as new signing Oliver faces KO for season

Rob Roy’s build-up to the new season has been hit by an injury hammer blow which could rule out new signing Michael Oliver for the campaign.

Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell beat off competition from a number of sides to land the former Clyde and Cumbernauld Colts defender who skippered Harestanes to Scottish Amateur Cup glory two years ago.

But the 27-year-old has damaged his knee cruciate ligament in training - and while still awaiting results of tests to assess the full extent of the injury, Maxwell admitted he is fearing the worst.

He admitted: “Michael’s season could be over before it has started.

“It puts priority on us to sign another defender but we’re all gutted for Michael.

“We’ll stick by him as a club and try and help him as much as we can and get him back playing.

“He’ll get his scan result this week but we are preparing ourselves for the worst.”

Rob Roy won 4-2 at Ardrossan in a pre-season friendly on Saturday with goals from Shaun Fraser, Kevin Watt, Conor Hughes and Lee Slattery.

That followed their success in winning the Petershill tournament the previous weekend.

The Kirkintilloch side have games away to Larkhall Thistle tonight (Wednesday) and Jeanfield Swifts on Saturday before their first competitive match at home to Dunipace next Thursday, as they begin the defence of the Sectional League Cup.