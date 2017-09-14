Rob Roy boss happy with ‘ugly’ win at Cumnock

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell says he was delighted to see his side have to grind out a single goal success at Cumnock on Saturday.

After seeing his side’s opening three games yield a total of 21 goals - 12 for and nine against - Maxwell feels a battling and narrow win is exactly what his players needed.

He said: “That’s probably the template. I was delighted we had an ugly 1-0 win.

“They did their homework on us to be fair and were probably unlucky not to walk away from the game with something.

“But defensively we were excellent and we needed a game like that and a win like that, just to give the boys a bit of confidence.

“We did that a few times last year and it put us in a good position. They are a good side and will be challenging in the top half of the division.

“It wasn’t the silky, free-flowing football we are used to, it was a Plan B game.

“Overall we had a better defensive shape. We hadbetter cohesion and pressed the ball in the right areas and our keepr only had two saves to make.”

Next up for Rabs on Saturday is ahome match with Pollok, a fixture which has thrown up some ‘tasty’ clashes in recent seasons.

Maxwell said: “It’s become a bit of a rivalry in the past few seasons. They seem a very attacking team going forward and it will be a tough game, they are a good side. But we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s always a good one and there should be a good crowd.”