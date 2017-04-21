Rob Roy boss hoping to turn screw on title rivals

The games are set to come thick and fast for Rob Roy over the next few weeks as they seek to close in on the Super League title.

Stewart Maxwell’s side ticked another box on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Arthurlie which put them back on top of the table while title rivals Glenafton and Auchinleck were on Scottish Cup semi-final duty.

And it’s a similar situation this weekend. While the two Ayrshire sides play their semi-final second legs Rabs entertain bottom of the table Troon on Saturday and then travel to face Pollok.

That marks the start of the normal hectic midweek schedule junior sides face at this time of year - and Maxwell knows it’s a massive 48 hours during which Rabs can open up a gap on their challengers.

He said: “It’s all about winning at this stage of the season.

“We knew on Saturday that any win would take us back to the top of the league and we did what we wanted.

“Now we’ve got a chance to really lay down a marker on Glenafton and Auchinleck before they play again. You’re then asking the question and that’s our main focus.”

Unsurprisingly Maxwell is only interested in one game at a time and will take nothing for granted against a Troon side who beat Rabs 1-0 earlier in the season.

He said: “Make no mistake, they’ll be fighting for their lives because they need a win as much as we do.

“They’re sitting bottom of the league but when you look at the quality in their squad I’m very surprised.”