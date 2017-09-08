Rob Roy boss looking for flying start at Cumnock

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell wants his team to start games stronger ahead of “one of the toughest fixtures in the league” on Saturday.

Roy came back from two goals down against Kilbirnie Ladeside to win 5-2.

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell wants his side up for Saturday's trip to Cumnock

Maxwell said: “We’ve got to start better. At the end of the day if you win the game that’s all that matters, but we’re making more work for ourselves.

“When we went 2-0 down so early I knew we could come back because we’ve come back two or three goals down a lot recently.

“But we don’t want to be in that position so it wasn’t a great start. We want to start the games better.

“To be fair to Kilbirnie they took their two goals well.

“I was always confident that we could come back because there was 82 minutes still to play and we’ve done that enough times now.

“We were the better side in the second half and we ran out as comfortable winners in the end.”

On Saturday, Rob Roy travel away to face Cumnock Juniors at Townhead Park, and Maxwell insisted a better start to the game was paramount as it is “one of the toughest fixtures in the league”.

He added: “We really need to start better. Cumnock will be a tough game on Saturday. We have to approach the game in the right way.”

He added that they have a few injury worries, including Danny Boyle who was out of the clash against Kilbirnie. “We’re down to the bare bones but we’ve just got to get on with it and do what we can,” he said.