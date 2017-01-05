Rob Roy boss Maxwell eyes up tilt at Super League title

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell says his side will be out to challenge for the Super League title in the new year.

The Rabs boss has always played down title talk, even though his side are clear at the top of the table.

It was a similar story last year when he insisted that safety was the priority - and was proved right as a less successful second half of the season saw Rabs having to stave off the threat of relegation.

But Maxwell believes his side - who resume after the festive break with a trip to Hurlford on Saturday - are in a stronger position this time round.

He said: “We’re halfway through the league season and we’ve got to just mark every game off as it comes and try and keep winning.

“It’s nice to be an exciting team to watch but if it’s 1-0 and a borefest between now and the end of the season then I’d take that.

“I think we’re at the safety line now. Once you’re safe there’s only one other way to go and that’s for the title and we’ll give it our best shot.

“I don’t think I’ve been negative, I think I’ve just been cautious. Last year I was proven right because we had a poor run and stuttered over the line.

“We’ve got 11 games left and potentially 33 points so we’ve just got to have a go and with this group of young boys we’ll see if they can go right to the end.

“It’ll be exciting and we’re still in two major cups as well so there’s a lot to look forward to.”