Rob Roy boss Maxwell says his side are still in title race

Rob Roy’s title hopes are still very much alive despite their defeat at Auchinleck Talbot, according to Rabs boss Stewart Maxwell.

A hotly disputed goal - scored after the Rob Roy players stopped for an offside flag - separated the title rivals on Saturday.

But with both sides level on points just one behind leaders Glenafton, and Beith also still in the title mix, Maxwell says his side still have everything to play for in the weeks ahead.

The Rabs boss was sent off near the end at Auchinleck as frustration boiled over in the wake of the goal controversy (see match report on page 38) and other decisions.

He said: “It’s disappointing when you have a high pressure game with a lot at stake decided by a refereeing howler.

“People might say you should play to the whistle but when it’s a natural reaction to stop when the flag goes up.

“I thought we played well and more than matched them.

“We had them penned in for long periods of time, but when you don’t get any breaks it’s tough.

“But the players will take a lot of heart that they can match a team like Auchinleck.

“We’re still sitting second, ahead of Auchinleck on goal difference. We’re still not out of it and I would rule us out at your peril.”

Maxwell is likely to make changes and give some of his fringe players a runout in Saturday’s Central League Cup second round tie against Central First Division side St Roch’s at Guy’s Meadow.