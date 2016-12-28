Rob Roy boss Maxwell signs on for two more years

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell got the perfect Christmas present this year - a two year extension as manager of his hometown club.

Maxwell and his backroom staff have signed a deal which will keep them at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

By then Maxwell will have spent 10 years at the club as a player and manager.

He is also a Rabs supporter - and believes the club he loves could be on the verge of something special.

Having secured the club’s first cup in over 40 years after lifting the Sectional League Cup earlier this season, Rob Roy go into 2017 four points clear at the top of the Super League Premier Division - and still with an interest in the Scottish Junior Cup and West of Scotland Cup.

“People are saying it’s the best Rob Roy team they’ve seen in decades and that’s guys that have been at the club longer than me,” he told Herald Sport.

“I’ve signed a two-year extension. That will take me to 10 years at the club and I think everyone that knows me knows how passionate I am about the club, it’s the club I love.

“There’s no money you can put on what it means to me to be 10 years with the club. That means a lot and I am immensely proud of that.”

Maxwell said the fact that his coaching staff - assistant Gordon Moffat, third in command Kevin Finlayson, goalkeeping coach Brian McNeill and John Doyle - are also part of the new contract deal was a big factor in his keenness to renew.

He said: “When I came in there was nothing, there were no players and money was very, very tight. So I’ve built something from scratch.

“I think the young boys I brought in are becoming top junior players now and we’re growing as a team. We don’t make many changes, we bring in what we need to bring in.

“I think during the summer I made some signings that didn’t catch the attention of the bigger clubs. But I’d resourced those players out and thought that if we could get them in to the right environment, with the right players round about them, they could improve the squad and I think they have proven that.

“I think the three boys that have come in from Blantyre [Scott Walker, Kevin Green and Craig Buchanan] and Shaun Fraser have been absolutely excellent.

“It’s been a fantastic start to the season. To have 19 wins before Christmas is phenomenal.

“But we’ve got to set ourselves targets now and look to be challenging for the title now and challenge on all the cup fronts.

“It’s been a great season so far. Regardless of what happens we’ve got a trophy in the bank and that can’t be taken away from us.

“Since it’s started I think Rob Roy’s best position in the Premier has been sixth and the best points total has been 31.

“I think we’ve entertained as well, we’ve played some really good football. A lot of people outwith our club comment on how well Rob Roy get the ball down and play.

“You can see a change in their mentality, they’ve got the belief. Supporters are coming back through the turnstiles, that’s the big thing for me - it’s grabbing the community and getting them all back.

“I believe we can only get better and better.”