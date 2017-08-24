Rob Roy bring in Hamilton Accies defender on loan deal

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has signed Hamilton Accies defender Danny O'Halloran on a development loan.

The 17-year-old, who made his debut at Clydebank on Wednesday, will play with Rabs until January 1.

Maxwell moved into the transfer market after having to reassess his defensive options following the injru which has ruled summer recruit Michael Oliver out for the rest of the campaign.

Accies said the move will give O'Halloran valuable additional ‘Saturday game-time’. He will still be able to play for Hamilton in the midweek u20s Development League, Challenge Cup and SFA Youth Cup as required.

Meanwhile Rob Roy will be hosting a golf day at Kirkintilloch Golf Club on Sunday, September 10.

Teams of four are invited to take part in a Texas Scramble contest and there will be prizes for the winning teams.

Entry is £160 per team. To enter, or for more details, contact Jim Black on 07707 048309 or email jimblack0316@hotmail.com.