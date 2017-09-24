Rob Roy five star show blows Glens away by half-time

A dominant first half performance against Glenrothes saw Rob Roy cruise in to the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup, writes Neil Anderson.

Stewart Maxwell’s side were on the attack right from the start and gave the visitors no opportunity to make an impact on the game.

In only three minutes Danny O’Halloran went close with a free-kick and Willie Sawyers and Gavin Mackie then combined to set up Shaun Fraser whose effort went wide.

However on 12 minutes Fraser made amends when he broke down the left, turned full-back Kinnes and delightfully chipped keeper Small from a tight angle.

Michael McKinven saved well from Malcolm as Glens tried to get in to the game but two minutes later Small only managed to save a Joe Slattery shot at the second attempt.

However the keeper was beaten again a minute later when Sawyers’ great lay off set up Gary McCulloch to shoot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

There then followed a period of superiority from the home side and Small did well to keep out efforts from Jordan McGuire, McCulloch and Mackie.

Wallace put an effort over the bar for Glens before the home side increased their lead in the 35th minute. McGuire won a second ball in midfield and his pass to Fraser in the box was laid off to Sawyers who coolly slotted home.

Danny Boyle’s header was deflected over the bar for a corner as the home side pressed for more goals and the next one duly cam in the 40th minute; following a good exchange of passes between Slattery and Fraser, Mackie was sent clear on the left and he shot low past Small.

And Rabs went nap on the stroke of half-time. Small pushed a Fraser header out for a corner, but from the resu ltant delivery Boyle headed the ball back for Slattery to nod home from a yard out.

The second half did not live up to the expectations of a flood of more goals as the visitors tightened up and made play a lot more difficult for the Roy.

Sawyers’ excellent hold up play resulted in a corner in the 50th minute that keeper Small flapped at but Boyle’s goalward header was cleared off the line.

In the 57th minute a Mackie free kick was headed wide by Sawyers as the home side continued to look for a breakthrough. However McKinven had to be alert on the hour mark when Celentano broke through but the keeper saved well.

Small came to Glens’ rescue when he parried a Sawyers shot in the 63rd minute and two minutes later following a Fraser through ball, Sawyers chipped over the bar.

Johnstone replaced Mackie in the 75th minute and shortly after was remembered for his fresh air shot that managed to connect with the corner flag rather than the ball as the home side’s frustration started to build.

At the other end McKinven again save well from Celentano but the game was slowly petering out as the final result was never in doubt.

A series of needless yellow cards for the home side spoiled the performance as the game slowly drifted towards to its inevitable end.