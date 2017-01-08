Rob Roy forced to settle for point after late ‘winner’ is disallowed

A goal eight minutes from time from substitute David Barr gained Rabs a well deserved point at Hurlford on Saturday.

But the Kirkintilloch side still left aggrieved after a Shaun Fraser stoppage time goal was ruled out following a dubious offside call from the assistant referee.

After the festive break Rabs made an impressive start with both Reece Pearson and Fraser coming close to opening the scoring in the early minutes.

Pearson was prominent in Rabs’ attacking moves, latching on to a Chris Duff cross but firing wide then minutes later bringing out a smart save from home keeper Ally Brown.

Hurlford came back into the match with Stewart Kean heading wide before Rabs keeper Jordan Brown pushed Paul McKenzie’s angular shot around the post.

At the other end Ford’s Brown did well to parry Fraser’s netbound volley.

In the 24th minute Fraser had the ball in the home net only for it to be disallowed for the ball crossing the byline, a decision disputed by the Rob Roy players.

Play swung from end to end. Kean headed the ball over the bar when in a good position and Kevin Watt had a decent effort for the visitors blocked.

Just before the half time whistle Lee Gallacher beat three defenders before his shot shaved the Hurlford upright and the sides went in at the break goal-less.

It was the Ayrshire side who grabbed a 54th minute lead when Paul McKenzie guided a Paul Byrne cross past Brown.

Rob Roy responded positively, Watt had a chance but shot into the arms of Brown and the same player had a well struck drive blocked by desperate defending. Kevin Green should have done better when heading a Duff cross over the bar then Fraser’s crisp shot flashed past the post.

In the 80th minute Rabs replaced Scott Walker with David Barr and the big defender levelled for Rabs within two minutes, heading home a Gallacher corner kick much to the delight of the large Kirkintilloch following.

Both sides went all out for the winner in the closing stages of an entertaining match with Fraser’s drive going wide and Duff’s shot blocked then Rabs Brown made two crucial stops.

Rabs were robbed of victory deep into time added on when Fraser netted from a Watt cutback only to be denied by an offside flag.