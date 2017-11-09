Rob Roy head to Hurlford after another fixture switch

Rob Roy have had to rearrange plans yet again this weekend after their West of Scotland Cup tie with Irvine Vics was called off.

The Ayrshire side’s Scottish Junior Cup tie last Saturday was postponed and has been rescheduled for Saturday.

Rabs were in a similar situation last Saturday when scheduled opponents Kilbirnie had to play a rearranged Scottish tie, leaving Stewart Maxwell’s side without a game for the third time in four weeks.

However at least this week they have been able to have a match arranged and will travel to Hurlford for a league game.

It’s been a frustrating season for Maxwell so far, due to both blanks Saturdays and inconsistent results.

And the Rabs boss believes his side have become victims of their own success after last season’s league and cup exploits.

He said: “When you’ve been a surprise package and had a right good season you get second season syndrome. I’m not daft, I’m aware of that and I knew that teams would be up for beating Rob Roy a bit more on the back of us having a good season last year.

“We played Hurlford about six weeks ago and I thought it was probably our poorest performance of the season but the positive for us is that we played really poorly against them and got a point.

“So I’d like to think we can win the game, but we’ve been hit by having no games and it’s been hard because you get a lack of cohesion.”

P38 - 250 up for Maxwell.