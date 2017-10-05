Rob Roy look to bounce back against Hurlford

Rob Roy will be hoping for an upturn in fortune as they prepare to welcome Hurlford United to Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

The Kirkintilloch side certainly didn’t have their troubles to seek when they took on Kilwinning Rangers last week.

Rabs headed for Ayrshire without manager Stewart Maxwell who had to be admitted to hospital and with several key players missing through injury.

Their cause wasn’t helped when they had a strong penalty claim turned down, went a goal down, lost defender Danny Boyle to a red card and saw keeper Michael McKinven suffer a knee injury.

To make matters worse they didn’t have a replacement keeper on the bench, meaning defender Danny O’Halloran had to go in goal.

A stirring second half show almost brought an equaliser, but it wasn’t to be.

Assistant boss Gordon Moffat, who took charge of the team in Maxwell’s absence, praised his side’s second half showing.

But he admitted: “In the first half we were poor to be honest, both in and out of possession.

“The red card and the injury to Mikey meant we had to reorganise and we had gambled on not having a keeper on the bench to cover a few boys in various positions who had knocks.

“We got a boost when they went down to 10. We finished the game really well and in the second half I couldn’t have asked for any more. It was just one of those days.”