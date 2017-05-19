Rob Roy prepare for Super League title showdown

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy’s hopes of becoming Super League champions will be governed by their final double header with rivals Glenafton.

Stewart Maxwell’s side take on the Ayrshire side in the first encounter at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday with the sides clashing again at Glenafton the following Saturday.

Glenafton’s win over Troon on Wednesday night puts them three points clear of Rob Roy at the top of the Super League table going into the final two games against each other, meaning the Kirkintilloch side have to take at least a point - but more realistically probably a win - to keep their title hopes alive.

Last night’s result also ended Beith’s hopes of the championship asd they are now four points adrift with just one game left.

But Auchinleck Talbot are still in the frame, four points behind Glenafton and one behind Rob Roy but with three games still to pl;ay.

Maxwell knows how massive Saturday’s match against Glenafton is - but remains unimpressed at the fixture scheduling.

He said: “I get that they want to make it exciting, but I still don’t think it’s right that we’ve got to play them in a double header at the end of a league campaign.

“Auchinleck could sit and get the spoils off it. If the two of us draw and cancel each other out they could win the league. I don’t think it should come down to that but that’s the way it is.”