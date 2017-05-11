Rob Roy ready for another title crunch clash at Beith

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy face yet another huge championship crunch on Saturday when they travel to Ayrshire to face Beith.

Stewart Maxwell’s side remain top of the table following Saturday’s draw with Auchinleck in a thrilling title race which looks like going to the wire.

Rabs are a point clear of Beith, two ahead of Glenafton and three clear of Auchinleck, having played one game less than Beith but one more than the other two challengers.

After Saturday Rabs will have just two games to play - both against Glenafton.

Boss Maxwell said: “It’s down to three games to go and we’re still top of the table and a win on Saturday could be momumental.

“It’s not going to be easy. If they win their last two games they could win the league, but if we can get a victory on Saturday it will be down to the last two games.

“We’re still not favourites in my eyes but with three games to go we’ve got as good a chance as the other three teams. I want the players to take it down to the double header. I would hate for it to be taken out of their hands before then because they’ve obviously tried to set it up for this.

“I get they’ve tried to make it exciting but you should never be left playing a team back to back at the end of the season. It’s ridiculous,

“But were in there, we’re fighting, it’s nervy, I can hardly sleep at night thinking about every scenario and the next game can’t come quick enough.”

The Rabs manager says he can’t ask for much more from his players than they showed against Auchinleck in terms of effort - with striker Willie Sawyers typifying the desire within the squad.

Maxwell said: “We started the game really well, our game plan was to start sharp and get at them and we bossed the first half.

“We created a lot of chances but didn’t score which was disappointing because we were so on top.”

But Rabs lost momentum after a head injury to striker Sawyers which required five stitches. In normal circumstances Maxwell said he might have taken his striker off, but that was never an option.

He said: “Willie started the game brilliantly and then took a terrible head knock and it just knocked the wind out of his sails.

“But he went to hospital and should be OK for Beith on Saturday - you’d have to put him in a cage to stop him playing.

“But that’s what it means to us. It means everything to the club if we can push this over the line.”