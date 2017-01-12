Rob Roy ready for Auchinleck title test

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy return to Ayrshire on Saturday for what could prove a crucial clash with title rivals Auchinleck Talbot.

Rabs remain two points clear of Glenafton at the top of the Super League table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Hurlford on Saturday.

Rabs left in a rage, convinced they had been wrongly deprived of victory by a last-minute decision to rule out a Shaun Fraser ‘goal’ for offside.

But manager Stewart Maxwell says the fact that his side were furious at taking ‘only’ one point is an indication of the progress they have made in the past 18 months.

He said: “It shows how much Rob Roy’s come on that we’re going away raging with a 1-1 draw against Hurlford.

“We had a fantastic support, they were down in numbers and I think they would have been pleased with how we played because we played good football. It was a really good game for the neutrals, they are a decent side.

“It was an unbelievable decision. It was a massive call for the linesman to make in such a big game for us with what was at stake.”

Maxwell now turns his attention to an Auchinleck side who lost at Pollok on Saturday and are nine points behind his side, albeit with two games in hand.

He said: “They are a good side, they’re still the benchmark and they’ll be coming at us with all guns blazing so it sets it up as an intriguing contest and if we can go and nick the three points it puts us in a strong position.”