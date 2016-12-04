RobRoy 5 Kilwinning Rangers 1: Fraser hits treble in Rabs romp

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy produced their best performance of the season as they came from a goal down to run out convincing 5-1 winners over Kilwinning Rangers.

Midfielder Shaun Fraser grabbed a hat-trick as Stewart Maxwell’s side stretched their advantage to four points at the top of the Super League Premier Division table.

Rabs made a lively start with Amadoua Kassarate testing Rangers keeper Adam Strain in the third minute.

The keeper was in action minutes later this time saving a Lee Gallacher free-kick.

In the visitors’ first attack home keeper Jordan Brown made a fine save from an Ian Cashmore header following a deep Barry Fleeting cross from the left.

Rabs continued to press with Kassarate and Gallacher prominent in their attacks.

But in the 17th minute, and against the run of play, the Ayrshire side took the lead; from a poorly defended throw-in Dean Agnew collected the ball before drilling his low shot past Brown.

Kilwinning’s lead however lasted only three minutes. Good leading up play on the right gave Fraser the chance to advance before smashing a powerful shot past Strain.

Rangers looked dangerous on the break. Ryan Clark fired past the post when in a good scoring position before Brown made a smart save from the same player.

Carlo Monti had a couple of chances to put his side back in front but sent his snap shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide then firing a 20 yard free kick over the bar.

Rabs regained control and went ahead in the 28th minute when the hard working Kevin Watt set up Gallacher to fire a well- placed effort past Strain.

Kilwinning attempted to bring themselves back into the contest but found the Rabs defence difficult to break down.

In the first minute of the second half Brown did well to keep a Cashmore header out.

With Rabs now playing impressive football Watt came close to netting after collecting a Kassarate cross, Scott Walker had a full blooded volley blocked then Craig Buchannan’s header drifted wide.

A third Rob Roy goal always looked likely and it came in the 57th minute when clever link-up play by Gallacher and Chris Duff gave Watt the opportunity to slot the ball into the net.

There were loud claims for a Rabs penalty when Fraser’s blocked shot appeared to be handled.

But in the 70th minute Rabs were awarded a penalty when Fraser was barged to the ground in the box by Tommy Maitland, Fraser took the kick himself only for Strain to make a low diving save.

With Rabs dominating play they increased their lead in the 72nd minute when Fraser rose in a packed goalmouth to head a Gallacher free-kick past Strain.

Fraser completed his hat-trick in the final minute when he bulged the net with a first-time shot.