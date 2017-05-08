Rossvale 0 Cambuslang 4: Vale go down to league leaders

Rossvale went down 4-0 at home to title chasers Cambuslang Rangers in their penultimate Central First Division match of the season at Petershill on Saturday.

Cambuslang started the stronger and took the lead in the 22nd minute, Thomas Kilmartin tapping over the line after a cross to the back post was headed back across goal.

From the restart Rossvale won a free-kick which the keeper could only block and a header by Seaton went over the bar.

But with their pressure it was only a matter of time before the visitors doubled their lead and on 35 minutes Jordan Morton fired a shot from outside the box into the bottom corner.

It was 3-0 five minutes later. Another another diagonal ball into the Rossvale box wasn’t dealt with and a shot was drilled into the net by Dale Simeon.

Five minutes into the second half a long range effort by Rossvale’s Sean Doherty was just wide.

The visitors continued to dominate but couldn’t add to their tally.

At the other end a Graeme Hearton’s header from a Craig Holmes corner came off the crossbar, but from the clearance Lang counter-attacked and it took a fine stop by Donnelly to deny the visitors another goal.

Soon after this O’Hare misjudged yet another diagonal ball which allowed a Cambuslang player through on goal only for Donnelly to produce another great save.

The final moments were the tale of two penalty claims.

Hearton appeared to be brought down in the box but play was waved on and the referee then did award the visitors a penalty which John Gemmell fired high into the top corner.