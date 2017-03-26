Rossvale 1 Wishaw 0: Seaton settles it for ’Vale

A first half goal by Steven Seaton gave Rossvale a deserved win over Wishaw at Petershill on Saturday.

The BVishopbriggs side gave debuts to midweek signings Anton Houghton and Graeme Hearton and the latter in particular caused Wishaw all sorts of problems with his pace on the wing.

In the opening minute he latched onto a clearance kick by Jamie Donnelly and looked to be fouled as he took the ball past keeper Thomson, but claims for a penalty were dismissed by the referee.

On 10 minutes a free-kick fired in low and hard by Kirk Forbes was gathered at the second attempt by the Wishaw keeeper who then pushed away a Kenny Hadden shot.

’Vale were taking the game to the visitors, but on 20 minutes former Rossvale player Yami Misanjo missed a great chance, slipping the ball wide when through on goal.

Hearton fired overw before Rossvale broke through on the half hour Chris O’Brien got to the byline and cut the ball back for Seaton to stab home.

Three minutes later the score could have been doubled as O’Brien again cut the ball back, this time to Forbes whose shot was parried.

After the break it took a fine save from Donnelly to stop the visitors from levelling, but on 66 minutes Wishaw were down to 10 when their Grant was sent off for a second bookable offence. But less than 10 minutes later the referee levelled this out by producing a second yellow for Craig Holmes who also was sent off.

With 10 minutes to go and a Seaton shot from 25 yards was tipped over for a corner which was cleared and Wishaw countered but could not penetrate the Rossvale defence.

Euan Baird fired a shot towards goal which the keeper could only parry away to Seaton but his first touch took him away from goal and the danger was cleared.

The visitors had one last chance during seven minutes of additional time, but Donnelly made sure the points stayed at home with another fine save from a corner.

Rossvale have no game this Saturday.