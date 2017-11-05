Rossvale 2 Neilston 1: Vale take the points in tousy affair

Rossvale moved into second place in the Central First Division table with a hard-fought win over Neilston at New Huntershill.

In a game of three red cards, it took Rossvale until the 29th minute to get their first shot on goal, but man-of-the-match Liam McGonigle’s was easily dealt by Neilston keeper Cameron Sinclair.

A minute later a Gary Giffin shot which looked like going in hit Chris O’Brien and was cleared back upfield and Sinclair then saved at his near post from David Leadbetter

At the other end Jamie Donnelly made a couple of good saves and the score remained 0-0 at the interval.

Early in the second half McGonigle’s corner found Gary McGrath whose header struck the upright.

However Rossvale were in command and on 48 minutes Jamie Hunter put them ahead, sending Sinclair the wrong way from the penalty spot after Stephen McGladrigan was pulled down.

Five minutes later, to the confusion of even the Neilston players, Rossvale defender Josh O’Hare was shown a straight red card for allegedly kicking an opponent.

Shortly afterwards it was 10-a-side as Neilston’s Paul Young was sent off for a wild challenge on McGonigle.

Steven Seaton was causing the Neilston defence problems with his speed and doubled Rossvale’s advantage 10 minutes from time.

Keeper Sinclair came dribbling out of his area with the ball at his feet but Seaton nicked the ball away and although Sinclair then managed to kick the ball against Seaton - knocking him over - the Rossvale man got back up quickly and fired into the empty net.

However Seaton had injured himself in the process and had to go off with an ankle injury and Neilston took advantage to reduce the deficit through Steven Fitzpatrick.

Giffin was then sent off for dissent in stoppage time - reducing Vale to eight - but they held on.

This Saturday Rossvale play Shettleston away in the first round of the West of Scotland Cup.