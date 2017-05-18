Rossvale 3 Greenock 0: Vale set up Petershill derby

Rossvale reached the Central League Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over First Division rivals Greenock at Petershill last Wednesday night.

Both sides enjoyed good spells and had chances in an open first half, but the interval arrived with the game still goalless.

However the home side broke the deadlock on 57 minutes with a cool finish from Craig Holmes.

Vale were firnly in control and doubled their lead on 72 minutes with a debut goal from former Ashfield and Irvine Meadow striker Paul Maxwell.

Greenock had a chance to get back into the match, but Rossvale duo Sean Doherty and Anton Houghton kept the back door shut.

Steven Seaton had a tame effort comfortably saved by the Greenock keeper, but the Rossvale forward had more success when he added a third goal on 76 minutes to seal victory for Brian McGinty’s side.