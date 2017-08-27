Rossvale 3 Thorniewood 2: Late goal wins it for 10-man Vale

Rossvale bounced back from their opening day 3-2 defeat at Benburb with victory by the same score in their first league match at their new Huntershill base.

Early on Liam McGonigle looked hungry to get on the ball and cause the ’Wood defence problems.

And he got his reward within five minutes, cutting across the 18-yard box and firing an unstoppable shot high into the net.

A similar effort five minutes later brought out a save from the trialist keeper.

But the home side did double their lead on 22 minutes when Liam Crichton and Kirk Forbes combined for skipper Jamie Hunter to fire past the keeper.

It took until the 30th minute for Thorniewood to create a real chance, ex-Rossvale player Darren Ferguson seeing his header caught by keeper Jamie Donnelly.

Gary Griffin could have made it 3-0 but hit the keeper’s legs with his shot and the visitors made the most of their escape to reduce the deficit when Ferguson headed home in the final minute of the half.

Thorniewood’s Lee Pettigrew hit the outside of the post before Rossvale were reduced to 10 men on the hour when Josh O’Hare was rec carded for a ‘last man’ foul.

The visitors made the most of their numerical advantage to square the match 11 minutes from time, the unmarked Pettigrew firing past Donnelly.

But Rossvale weren’t finished and two minutes from time a Griffin cross was headed back across goal into the six-yard where substitute Kirkland was on hand to fire in off the underside of the bar.