Rossvale 3 Vale of Clyde 0: Comfortable win for Rossvale

A much-changed Rossvale were comfortable winners over Vale of Clyde at Petershill on Saturday.

The home side gave under-19 player Josh O’Hare his first start and he didn’t put a foot wrong all day with his cool, patient style of play earning him the man of the match award.

In a pretty dull first half Vale of Clyde came close in the ninth minute with a fine bit of play between McManus and Glackin which brought out a good diving save from Jamie Donnelly.

The visitors threatened again when a McManus cross was lost by the defence but O’Hare reacted quickest to clear the danger.

Rossvale thought they were in front on 20 minutes when a Chris Dolan corner appeared to cross the line but play was waved on.

Dolan’s 30-yard drive brought out a great save from keeper Milley and a Euan Baird cross was missed at the back post by Steven Seaton as the first half ended goalless.

But Rossvale made the breakthrough after the interval when a Kirk Forbes corner was headed on by Seaton to Sean Doherty who blasted into the net from close in.

Currie was booked soon after for his second rash tackle on Holmes in a matter of minutes as he couldn’t handle his electric pace.

The visitors threatened on 76 minutes with a corner which Donnelly did well to turn over, but five minutes later Rossvale finished the game when yet another corner set piece was headed in by Doherty.

Rossvale were now mounting attack after attack and went further ahead when Doherty fired a ball goalbound with the outside of his foot and the ball cannoned off a Vale defender into the net.

Next weekend Rossvale have a free week and only have two home league games left against Forth and present League leaders Cambuslang Rangers. But squeezed in between that will be an away League Cup game in two weeks’ time to Carluke Rovers and the winners will then be at home to Greenock in the next round.