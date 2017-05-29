Rossvale 5 Forth 1: Rossvale finish with a flourish

Rossvale were comprehensive winners over Forth Wanderers in their final Central League First Division match of the season.

The game started at a frantic pace and Rossvale took the after 11 minutes when David Leadbetter cut in from the left and struck an unstoppable shot past keeper Meek.

Rossvale passed up a number of chances to add to their lead before the break, but didm manage to extend their advantage six minutes after the restart, Gary McGrath pouncing to prod home.

Gary Trussler grabbed two more goals to put the vale on easy before, in a rare attack, Forth pulled a goal back when a well taken strike by substitute Martin Hannaway on 72 minutes.

However three minutes later Vale killed off any hopes of an unlikely comeback when a through ball found Craig Holmes 35 yards out and he proceeded to race past Meek and walk the ball into an empty net, setting the seal on a man of the match display and guaranteeing Holmes his top goalscorer award for the season.

The convincing win meant Rossvale will finish fifth in the final standings.

The match was also the club's last competitive home match at Petershill. They will move into the new Huntershill complex for season 2017/18.