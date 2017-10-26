Rossvale boss quits ahead of Scottish Cup tie

Rossvale’s preparations for theirt Scottish Junior Cup tie on Saturday have been thrown into turmoil by the departure of manager Brian McGinty and his backroom team.welcome Edinburgh United to New Huntershill on Scottish Junior Cup business on Saturday.

But they will do so without the services of McGinty, assistant Stevie Aitchison and coach Phil Bannister who have left for Ayrshire Super League side Irvine Meadow.

The club are inviting applications for replacements and senior player Kirk Forbes will be in charge until a new boss is appointed.

Like Rossvale, the capital side play in the third tier of their region but are going for promotion.

They currently top the East Region South Division standings and are unbeaten after 10 games. They got a bye in this season’s first round, but last season they got to the last 32 before going out to Kilwinning Rangers.

Rossvale were in action in the first round, beating Greenock 1-0.

Rossvale would like to see lots of their younger teams turn up in their colours and make it a day to remember. Kick-off is 2.30pm.