Rossvale continue build-up to new junior football season

Rossvale continued their build up to the new season with a 1-1 draw against Ashfield at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium on Saturday.

The home side took the lead with a goal two minutes from half-time.

But Rossvale battled back and a goal seven minutes from time from Liam McGonigle. a summer signing from Johnstone Burgh, earned them, a draw.

The match was the fourth pre-season game so far for a Rossvale side who have brought in a number of new recruits over the summer.

As well as McGonigle, Vale have also signed Petershill duo Peter Bradley and Stephen McGladrigan, Gary Griffin from Blantyre Vics, Lee Cryans from Croftfoot Victoria and ex-Vale man Jamie Hunter from Rutherglen Glencairn.

Heading in the other direction, Steven Tart has joined Arthurlie, Craig Holmes has gone to Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts and Chris Dolan has switched to Royal Albert while Sean Doherty has also left due to work commitments.

They opened with a 1-0 win over Royal Albert in their first match at their new Huntershill home on July 15, Steven Seaton getting the winner three minutes from time.

Rossvale then enjoyed a comnfortable 8-0 victory over Pollok 21s, again at Huntershill, last Monday. Goals by Cryans and McGladrigan put them two up at the break and both scored again early in the second half.

McGonigle and Kirk Forbes increased the tally to six before a late double from Park.

Last Wednesday Rossvale travelled to Motherwell to take on amateur side Dalziel, goals by Cryans, Hunter and O’Hare giving them a 3-0 win.

Next up for Rossvale is a match with Bellshill Athletic at Huntershill on Wednesday before their final pre-season outingh at home to Kilwinning Rangers on Saturday.