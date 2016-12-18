Rossvale earned point at Forth in game of four spot-kicks

Rossvale returned from Forth with a hard-earned point after the sides shared six goals in their Central First Division clash on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at Larkhall, Rossvale started in the right manner giving the Forth players no time on the ball and putting their players on the back foot.

They created a number of chances which were either deflected or blocked for corners, before making the breakthrough on 36 minutes when Euan Baird, after a lovely run down the channel, squared for Craig Holmes to score from six yards.

It should have been 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when Rossvale were awarded a penalty for a foul on Gary McGrath.

Holmes stepped up and shot low to the left, but keeper David Cherrie guessed the right way to parry and Holmes blasted the rebound over the bar.

Forth started the second half much more in the game and levelled after 49 minutes when Barry McGeechan was fouled in the box and netted the resultant penalty

The home side were in the ascendancy and took the lead 10 minutes later, Kevin Bradley scoring from six yards following a breakaway down the right.

Rossvale came more into the game after Kirk Forbes replaced Grant Dickie and the substitute coolly slotted home from the penalty spot after Holmes was upended.

Keeper Ben Tough, making his debut, made a great save from Bradley on 75 minutes to keep his side level and from the resultant corner there was a clash in the box which resulted in a booking for Forth’s Craig Gupwell, which he would later regret.

Forth regained the lead on 81 minutes after a header was nodded home by Willie McLaren.

But Rossvale kept going and were rewarded a minute from the end with their penalty of the day. Once again, after a great run, Holmes was brought down - and once again Forbes calmly did the needful.

Gupwell was then red-carded for a second booking after an off-the-ball clash with Smart Osadolor.