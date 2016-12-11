Rossvale pay heavy price for missed chances at Larkhall

A last gasp winner sank Rossvale as they suffered a disappointing defeat at promotion rivals Larkhall Thistle on Saturday.

The important Central First Division encounter game had a nervy start but Rossvale might have taken the lead in the fifth minute.

A long kick out from Rossvale keeper Jamie Donnelly found Smart Osadolor who fired a shot just wide.

Larkhall had a shot from distance in the 22nd minute which was easily smothered by Donnelly.

But Rossvale were piling on the pressure and had chances to break the deadlock.

On 26 minutes Rossvale’s Craig Holmes won a free kick left of the penalty box and fired in a cross that was headed wide by Osadolor.

Another free-kick to Rossvale on the half hour mark was missed by everyone.

A minute later Larkhall won a corner which was caught by Donnelly and his kick out was picked up by Holmes who shot from distance but it was wide of the post.

Rossvale squandered a glorious chance to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

Osadolor won a penalty when he was brought down by the keeper who was booked.

The Vale striker casually stepped up to take it himself but saw his effort saved by the keeper. There was nobody close enough to follow it up and the first half ended goalless.

But five minutes into the second half Rossvale were ahead. A free-kick from McDowall midway into the Larkhall half was delivered to the back of the penalty box and Holmes was first to react, skipping past three defenders to fire into the net.

Rossvale continued to press and look for another goal but could not find a way through.

And they paid the price when Larkhall levelled with 10 minutes left to play.

Donnelly was at full stretch to turn a long range effort around the post for a corner. The danger was partially cleared, but from a long throw Larkhall got the equaliser. The ball bounced in the box and a speculative overhead kick wrong-footed Donnelly and ended up in the net.

Larkhall then secured all three points in the 90th minute when a cross was put into the box for the easiest of tap ins.