Rossvale resume after festive break with derby at the Rock

Rossvale return to action after the festive break on Saturday with a short trip to Provanmill to play city rivals St Roch’s.

The derby clash is a vital one for the Bishopbriggs side if they are to have any hope of mounting a promotion challenge in the new year .

Vale currently sit fifth in the Central First Division standings while St Roch’s are second, eight points ahead of Rossvale having played two games less.

However while they have ground to make up, in Rossvale’s favour is that after Saturday nine of their remaining 12 fixtures will be at home. They haven’t played at Petershill since November 5 due to upgrading work.