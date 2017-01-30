Rossvale stay in promotion hunt with ‘home’ victory

Rossvale maintained their promotion hopes with a 3-2 ‘home’ win over Johnstone Burgh in Govan on Saturday.

With Petershill Park not yet ready and Ashfield playing at home, ’Vale hosted Burgh at New McKenna Park, home of St Anthonys.

They took the lead in the 8th minute after a corner by debutant Chris Dolan was headed in by Steven Seaton.

Two minutes later Burgh won a free-kick just outside the 18-yard line in front of goal but it was easily held by Jamie Donnelly.

New boy Dolan settled in well and bossed the midfield with Kirk Forbes; however a slack pass by Forbes allowed Burgh to attack and win a corner.

The danger was cleared by Doherty but this signalled Burgh’s best spell of the game and on 20 minutes Rossvale had Donnelly to thank after he made a triple save.

However tree minutes later it was all square when the Johnstone Burgh number seven saw Donnelly off his line and shot from distance to level.

Vale upped their game and the Burgh defence struggled to cope with the pace of Euan Baird and Seaton who both had chances to score.

And on 33 minutes Vale were ahead again when the ball was played to Anton McDowall who camly slotted it past the keeper.

Rossvale remained 2-1 up at the break, but five minutes into the second half Burgh were level again when the ball was fired into the net after Vale failed to clear their lines following a counter attack.

Four minutes later Rossvale won a penalty when Baird was brought down by the keeper and Forbes dispatched the penalty to put Vale back in front.

Vale had a few more chances to increase their lead but the home keeper made a couple of good saves and a penalty claim when Gary Trussler was hauled to the ground was waved away.

This Saturday Rossvale return to Govan, this time for an away fixture against Benburb at New Tinto Park.

Kick-off is 2pm.