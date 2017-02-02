Scottish Cup: One tie at a time for Rob Roy boss

It’s same again for Kirkintilloch Rob Roy as they once again prepare to take on East Superleague side Musselburgh Athletic in the Scottish Junior Cup.

The fourth round tie was due to be played last Saturday but was called off because of a frozen Guy’s Meadow pitch.

It has been rescheduled for this Saturday, the cup tie taking precedence over host club Cumbernauld United’s league fixture with Shettleston which had been earmarked for Saturday.

The main difference this time round is that Rabs know exactly who they will face in the next round should they get through.

The fifth round draw, made on Tuesday, handed the winner a trip to face another East Superleague outfit - Penicuik Athletic - in the last 16.

But while that may be an attractive prospect, Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell isn’t even thinking that far ahead at the moment.

He said: “We need to win this first and foremost.

“We’ll know what’s ahead of us but it’s important that we take care of what’s in hand with this tie.

“Their stats seem to indicate that they’re not winning a lot of games but they’re not losing a lot either so they’re maybe hard to beat but struggle to get over the line.

“But they have a good cup pedigree in the last few years, they’ve got to the final twice.

“We were disappointed last week’s game was off but the bonus I can take out of it is it’s another week without a fixture for Willie Sawyers to miss.

“I think a lot of people forget that Rob Roy have been without their top goalscorer for two and a half months and we’re still going along nicely.”